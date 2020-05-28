HyperX Pudding Double Shot PBT Keycaps Review

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, May 28, 2020 - 7:15 AM

HyperX came out with double shot PBT keycaps for mechanical gaming keyboards in 2019. The HyperX Double Shot PBT keycaps featured a translucent “Pudding” dual-layer style to complement RGB lit gaming keyboards. So, for around $25 you can improve the looks of your keyboard while enjoying the textured and oil-resistant double shot PBT caps with legends that will not wear off. The HyperX double shot PBT keycaps will work on all HyperX mechanical keyboards and most other brands using the standard bottom row.

It seems HyperX wasn’t happy with the original version, so for 2020 they have released a new pudding keycap. The big difference is that they have received a new font. To be fair the font on the original kit looked like rather generic keycaps and these now are unique just to HyperX. It now seems that HyperX is able to develop all the key keyboard components; the keyboard, the HyperX switches and keycaps to ensure they have an edge over many of their competitors.

The keycaps are still available in black or white and now feature the signature HyperX font. HyperX wanted a cleaner look and the new font does appear to be larger and sharper. Another difference we noticed was that the HyperX logo made it to the space bar and the Shift, Caps Lock and Tab buttons now say what they do in text rather than with symbols.

We tried out the new HyperX Pudding Keycaps on our HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard. Switching the keyscaps over was simple thanks to the included keycap puller tool, but it will take a hot minute to switch all of them over. The image above shows the original ABS plastic keys that came with the keyboard on the left side with two columns of the HyperX Pudding Keycaps on the far right side. The difference is night and day as you can see from the image above. If you want a brighter, more vibrant keyboard with the feel of a traditional PBT keycap then these will deliver!

The only negative of the new HyperX Pudding Keycaps that we came across was the the absence of what the function markings on the relevant buttons. That said, this would be preferred by those that are using this set on non-HyperX mechanical keyboards.

The new HyperX Pudding Keycaps are available now and will fit on all HyperX mechanical keyboards. They will also work other brands 104-key models that use Cherry MX-style switch stems with the standard bottom row. It is also backed by a 2-year warranty should there be any manufacture defects or issues. Not bad for something that costs $25! The part number for our set of black keys was HKCPXP-BK-US/G.

This is a great way to quickly change the look of an older gaming keyboard for the better. They honestly look great and are one of the easiest PC upgrades that you can do.

The part number for our set of new 2020 black keycaps was HKCPXP-BK-US/G. It appears the set of 2019 keycaps was sold under part number HXS-KBKC3. Just be sure that you get the right keycap set that you want!