HyperX and Champion Athleticwear Announce Second Apparel Drop – The Reflective Collection

HyperX Gaming Launches Exclusive Custom Design with First Release of Champion Athleticwear Reflective Matte Black Material to Complement Headsets and RGB Keyboards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif – July 2, 2020 – HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the HyperX x Champion Reflective Collection, an exclusive limited-edition apparel collection drop with Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919. The reflective, logoed collection includes a black t-shirt and fleece hoodie, and for the first time, slides. The line features a unique heat transfer application that illuminates the design when reflecting light.

This is HyperX’s first international apparel launch and it will be available in over 100 countries. The new collection features a custom logo treatment that utilizes custom reflective heat transfer application. The reflective logo treatment is designed to capture the brilliance of light and reflects light back to its source. The collection will be available online at Champion.com beginning July 9 at 8:00 a.m. PST

“The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “It was apparent the community craved more unique designs from the minds of HyperX and the Champion brand. With this newest collection we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist – this time featuring a custom reflective treatment which illuminates beautifully once light shines on it. This concept pairs especially well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals, while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion Athleticwear’s aesthetic.”

The new HyperX and Champion collection is intended to provide fans with a stylish way to be their authentic self with freedom of expression through apparel and to display their passion, individualism and uniqueness.

“Champion Athleticwear is thrilled to partner with HyperX on this distinctive limited edition collection. This innovative design gives us a new way to connect with Champion fans who love HyperX Releases Limited Edition Drop #2 with Champion Athleticwear gaming,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Through this partnership and expanded product line with HyperX, we look forward to further engaging with the gaming community.”

The HyperX x Champion Reflective Collection will be available for purchase on July 9 through Champion.com. The clothing items in the line are available in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL, with the cotton t-shirt retailing for $35 and the Powerblend fleece hoodie retailing for $80. The slides are available in Men’s S – XL for $45. For more information on HyperX x Champion Reflective Collection availability, please visit the HyperX Collab page.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).