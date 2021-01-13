HyperX And Allied Esports Renew Naming Rights Deal

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 8:02 AM

HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology, and Allied Esports have announced that they have renewed the exclusive naming rights agreement for Allied’s global flagship property. The HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas will maintain its name under the new multiyear deal.

HyperX will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside the venue, located at Luxor Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip. The two companies will partner on various co-branded experiences and events at the arena focused on growing gaming and esports communities.

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas as a sign of our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Paul Leaman, Vice President, HyperX EMEA “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, proving their ability to be a best-in-class esports destination, and we look forward to continued success with them.”

The facility is billed as the premier esports venue and production facility in the US. The venue has hosted more than 500 events since opening in March 2018. The facility has a modular design, elevated mainstage, and a two-story LED video wall.

“HyperX has been an incredible naming rights partner for our flagship property, bringing authenticity and credibility to the most recognised esports venue and production facility in the world,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We are thrilled to extend this landmark alliance as we work together to continue delivering exciting experiences and content for customers and partners alike.”