HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Gaming Keyboard Now Shipping

HyperX Now Shipping Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in U.S. and Canada

New HyperX 60 Percent Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Includes HyperX Red Switches

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif – Feb. 22, 2021 – HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced its Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard is now shipping in the U.S. and Canada. A compact, 60 percent form factor keyboard, Alloy Origins 60 features HyperX Red linear mechanical switches that are built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and double shot PBT keycaps with secondary functions for long-term use and durability.

Alloy Origins 60 is the first HyperX 60 percent gaming keyboard built with HyperX Red linear mechanical switches. HyperX Red switches are designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time than other switches on the market, for a more responsive switch action. As a durable, stable gaming keyboard, Alloy Origins 60 features a full aircraft-grade aluminum body and offers a space-saving 60 percent layout that maximizes desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards with features and design specifications required by gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Our new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard will meet the needs of gamers looking for an even more compact, 60 percent form factor keyboard for their gaming and work from home setups.”

Alloy Origins 60 includes RGB backlit keys with exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. Supported by HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins 60 offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including customizable per-key lighting1 effects. The keyboard also comes with additional accessory keycaps, including a HX ESC keycap and exclusive HyperX-designed spacebar, along with a keycap puller for added customization.

Alloy Origins 60 features Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library, and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. With on-board memory, users can save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable.

Availability

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Red switches is available for $99.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop and $139.99 MSRP in Canada through HyperX’s Canadian Shop. For more information on the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard availability, please visit the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Specifications:

Part Number

HKBO1S-RB-US/G

Keyboard

Switch HyperX Switch

Type Mechanical

Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels

Onboard memory 3 profiles

Connection type USB-C to USB-A

Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting

Key rollover N-key mode

Media control Yes

Game Mode Yes

OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Switch

Switch HyperX Red Switch

Operation style Linear

Operating force 45g

Actuation point 1.8 mm

Total travel distance 3.8 mm

Life span (keystrokes) 80 million

Cable

Type Detachable, Braided

Length 1.8 m

Dimensions

Width 296.0 mm

Depth 105.5 mm

Height 36.9 mm

Weight (keyboard and cable) 781.5 g

Keycaps

Material PBT2

1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

2Accessory keycaps are ABS material

