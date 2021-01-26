HWiNFO v6.42 Update Brings Some Slick New Features
Posted by Nathan Kirsch
Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 4:29 PM
HWiNFO Diagnostics Software was updated to version 6.42 today and can be downloaded here. The comprehensive hardware analysis, monitoring and reporting tool has over a dozen additions or improvements. You can see all changes in the bullet list below.
- Improved support of some future AMD CPUs and APUs.
- Fixed a possible hang on some systems with Intel Thunderbolt controller.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550-XE.
- Added reporting of DIMM module location if BIOS provides correct data.
- Fixed VRM monitoring on ASRock Z490 Taichi and B550 Steel Legend.
- Added monitoring of Effective GPU clock on NVIDIA GPUs.
- Improved reporting of serial number on NVIDIA GPUs.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI Z590 and B560 series.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on GIGABYTE Z590, B560, H570, Q570 and H510 series.
- Added monitoring of Aquacomputer farbwerk 360 and highflow NEXT.
- Added fan speed monitoring on some MSI notebooks.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on some ASRock Z590, H570 and B560 series.
- Added monitoring of GDDR6X Memory Junction Temperature on NVIDIA RTX 30-series.
We’ve been plating around with the addition of the ‘Effective GPU Clock’ for NVIDIA GPUs on our ASUS STRIX GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card this afternoon.