HWiNFO v6.42 Update Brings Some Slick New Features

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 4:29 PM

HWiNFO Diagnostics Software was updated to version 6.42 today and can be downloaded here. The comprehensive hardware analysis, monitoring and reporting tool has over a dozen additions or improvements. You can see all changes in the bullet list below.

Improved support of some future AMD CPUs and APUs.

Fixed a possible hang on some systems with Intel Thunderbolt controller.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550-XE.

Added reporting of DIMM module location if BIOS provides correct data.

Fixed VRM monitoring on ASRock Z490 Taichi and B550 Steel Legend.

Added monitoring of Effective GPU clock on NVIDIA GPUs.

Improved reporting of serial number on NVIDIA GPUs.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI Z590 and B560 series.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on GIGABYTE Z590, B560, H570, Q570 and H510 series.

Added monitoring of Aquacomputer farbwerk 360 and highflow NEXT.

Added fan speed monitoring on some MSI notebooks.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on some ASRock Z590, H570 and B560 series.

Added monitoring of GDDR6X Memory Junction Temperature on NVIDIA RTX 30-series.

We’ve been plating around with the addition of the ‘Effective GPU Clock’ for NVIDIA GPUs on our ASUS STRIX GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card this afternoon.