HUAWEI P40 Pro+ is now available for pre-order

The latest HUAWEI P40 Series device brings the most professional smartphone camera system ever, industry-leading 5G performance and sleek design

London, 10th June 2020 – Huawei, the global technology leader, has today announced that the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ will go on sale in overseas markets from 25 June. First revealed as part of the HUAWEI P40 Series launch in March, the much-anticipated flagship handset will now be available for consumers to buy online.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ brings the latest in intelligent camera innovations that radically expand mobile photography and video capture possibilities, which alongside the world’s best 5G experience and an iconic design, delivers the smartphone experience of the future.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ will launch in the UK on 25th June (RRP GBP 1299), available on the Huawei Store and selected retailers. Customers who purchase the device will also receive a bundled Huawei Watch GT2 (46mm, Pebble Brown) and a Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand (40W).

All-Day Super Definition Photography

The Ultra Vision Leica Penta Camera found on the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ features Huawei’s industry-leading 1/1.28-inch sensor, which supports pixel binning to achieve a pixel size of 2.44μm. Combined with the RYYB colour filter array, this enables the camera to take in massive light and detail for super clarity day and night. The main camera sensor is also the world’s first to support Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus, for precise details regardless of the scene complexity and light conditions.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ unique SuperZoom Array comprises of two telephoto cameras for 3x and 10x optical zoom and up to 100x maximum digital zoom, thanks to the advanced periscope design with light-reflecting prisms. Combined with Triple OIS+AIS, the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ provides the best image stabilisation ever on a HUAWEI P Series device, for unrivalled zoom performance.

The front dual camera features a 32MP camera with auto-focus and an IR depth camera, which work closely together to produce flawless selfies with natural bokeh effects. New HUAWEI Golden Snap is also available on the HUAWEI P40 Pro+, which includes AI Best Moment, an intelligent photography feature that chooses the best frames from a Moving Picture. AI Remove Passerby and AI Remove Reflection also remove unwanted subjects and glare from the frame, making quality photographic results even more readily available.

A Powerfully Compact Video Camera

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ 40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera makes full use of the ISO 51200 light sensitivity to support low-light video capture, which can be a challenge even when using professional equipment. Together with the SedecimPixel Fusion Technology, which produces super pixels measuring 4.48μm, the device can achieve bright and clear footage at night.

The Cine Camera also supports HDR content capture, 7680fps Ultra Slow-Motion recording and real-time Bokeh effects for videos – similar to the results provided by a wide aperture lens. The telephoto camera can capture high quality zoom footage as well as 4K time-lapse videos, plus the new Directional Audio Zoom allows users to zoom in on an audio source and amplify its sound at the same time.

Visionary Design

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ is equipped with the HUAWEI Quad-Curve Overflow Display, with super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners ensuring an ergonomic hold and a near borderless look, for a seamless viewing experience. Plus, the fluid 90 Hz display delivers optimised responsiveness and smoother animations, as well as a much more immersive gaming experience.

Featuring an innovative nano-tech ceramic back panel that is kilned and polished to ensure it stands the test of time, the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ delivers incredible durability and timeless style, available in Ceramic White or Ceramic Black.

A 5G Powerhouse

Powered by the intelligent Kirin 990 5G and bolstered by Huawei’s leading expertise in 5G, the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ delivers integrated 5G connectivity with the most comprehensive 5G band support, for ultra-fast speed. The 160MHz Wi-Fi 6 Plus technology also offers high-speed connectivity with support for 2,400Mbps peak theoretical transmission speed, for improved signal reception. The bespoke 4-in-1 SuperCool system ensures the best cooling performance to help the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ handle high-capacity processing produced by 5G communications.

Seamless Connectivity

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ comes equipped with the latest EMUI 10.1 operating system, introducing new features that enable more seamless connectivity, including HUAWEI MeeTime which supports the highest video quality of all video chat applications available today. Upgraded Huawei Share also enables more streamlined connections with other Huawei devices and third-party equipment, and the new Multi-Screen Collaboration functionality breaks down the barriers between Windows and Android systems, for an enhanced mobile office experience.

Your Gateway to Millions of Apps

It is now even easier for Huawei users to have the apps they want on the HUAWEI P40 Pro+:

1) Phone Clone – One easy way to transfer your apps, contacts, data, files and photos from your old smartphone to your new smartphone, in a few simple steps.

2) AppGallery – Huawei’s official app store with more than 420M monthly active users and a constantly growing list of apps. It features a 4-layer detection mechanism to ensure apps featured are safe to download and use. Simply browse and download the apps you need.

3) Find Apps search widget – one of three ways in which Huawei users can find and download apps on to their HMS devices, alongside AppGallery and Phone Clone. Simply use it directly from the home screen of your device.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ is now available for pre-order in selected markets. Pricing details are as follows:

Model Configuration Price HUAWEI P40 Pro+ 8GB + 512GB EUR 1399 GBP 1299

For more information on the HUAWEI P40 Pro+, please follow this link: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/phones/p40-pro-plus/

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.