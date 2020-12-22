Here’s How To Get A Deal On Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Most Xbox gamers see the value in Game Pass Ultimate. The service typically sells for around $15 per month, but there’s a way right now gamers to get up to seven months of the service for $31. One of the ways involves EA Play, which is now bundled with Game Pass Ultimate.

Gamers can purchase a 12-month EA Play gift card for Xbox that typically sells for $30. It can be converted into a code good for four months of Game Pass Ultimate. That deal allows current Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to get an additional four months for $30, which is half off.

If you are a new subscriber, Microsoft typically gives a three-month trial for a dollar. Those who join now and have never been part of the service before can get an EA Play code that will provide them with seven months of Game Pass Ultimate for $31. That’s a significant discount off of what would typically cost $105.

The service offers hundreds of games and grew significantly when EA Play added in its games. There are a number of Star Wars games in the mix now, thanks to EA Play.