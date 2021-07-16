Hennessey’s Tuned Ford Bronco Hits 60MPH In 4.9 Seconds

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 16, 2021 - 8:03 AM

One of the reasons SUVs are so popular is that there is a lot of practicality in a four-door vehicle with plenty of space for hauling gear and groceries. Just because you drive SUV doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it. One excellent example is Ford’s popular new Bronco that can haul your family around town and take you off-road if you want to go there.

Hennessey has announced that it is producing 200 units of the Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco. The tuned Bronco gets new intake and exhaust systems and retuning of the computer system to significantly increase the power and torque from the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine. As a result, the engine gained 75 horsepower for a total of 405 horsepower and 88 pound-foot of torque for a total of 503 pound-foot.

Once the work is done, the SUV can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. Buyers can also choose to add custom 35-inch wheels and tires and custom front and rear bumpers, retractable sidesteps, and graphics packages. Hennessey notes that all of the Bronco engine modes and off-road systems are retained.

The tuner also provides a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty as part of the $80,000 base price. That base price does include the Bronco Badlands base vehicle. Orders can be placed through participating Ford retailers or directly through Hennessey.