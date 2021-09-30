Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Hits 60 MPH In 4.2 Seconds

By Shane McGlaun •

Hennessey Performance has confirmed the pricing and availability for the 2021 VelociRaptor 600. As always, the truck is based on the Ford F-150 Raptor. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is modified to produce 600 horsepower and 622 pound-foot of torque.

While the VelociRaptor 600 is intended to be used off-road, it’s also quite the beast at the dragstrip. Hennessey estimates 0-60 MPH will fall in 4.2 seconds, and the truck can run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at 110 mph.

Hennessey plans to build 250 VelociRaptor 600 pickups each year, and each will have its own plaque signifying its build number. The truck starts at an MSRP of $85,950. However, Hennessey confirms that most buyers opt not only for the performance upgrade but also for the enhanced off-road package featuring bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires.

The typical price paid for a VelociRaptor 600 is around $110,000, including the stock Raptor truck. All of Hennessey’s work is backed up by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The truck can be ordered directly from participating Ford dealerships or through Hennessey.