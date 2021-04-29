Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV Packs Over 1000 Horsepower

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 29, 2021 - 8:13 AM

One of the coolest trucks we’ve seen in a long time comes from RAM and is the RAM TRX. The pickup uses a supercharged V-8 engine under the hood with loads of power from the factory. Hennessey plans to build 20 examples of its new SUV called the Mammoth 1000 that is based on the RAM TRX pickup. Hennessey adds a custom pillar above the taillights and bodywork enclosing the truck’s bed to transform the vehicle.

The vehicle can seat seven adults comfortably and, aside from the bodywork, also has a significant boost in horsepower and torque. Hennessey upgraded the supercharger for the 6.2-liter V-8 and retuned the engine to produce 1012 horsepower and 969 pound-foot of torque. Those numbers are a gain of 310 horsepower and 319 pound-foot of torque.

The vehicle may be massive, but it’s impressively fast, able to reach 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at 120 mph. Hennessey fits it with front and middle captain’s seats and a folding third-row bench. Only 20 units will be produced at a base price of $375,000.

The SUV can be ordered through authorized FCA/RAM dealers or directly from Hennessey. It also features the Mammoth Off Road Package, including a 2.5-inch left, custom front bumper, 20-inch custom wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and a front suspension leveling kit.