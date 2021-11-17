Hellcat Jailbreak Models Allow For Factory Customization

By Shane McGlaun •

Dodge has announced the 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models. The jailbreak models unlock new factory customized color combinations allowing owners to choose optional colors in more than 20 categories.

Among the options are seven colors receipts, stripes, and wheels. There are six brake caliper color options, five exterior badge finishes, and four choices for the steering wheel, seatbelt color, and floor mats.

Among the color options in the Jailbreak models areHammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats and floor mats; Hammerhead Grey, Sepia, and Demonic Red seat belts; 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels; Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and Red exterior badging finishes; Blue and Yellow brake calipers, among other options.

Dodge will offer preconfigured Jailbreak models, including a version called Old School and one called Brass Funky. Orders for Jailbreak models can be made at any Dodge dealership starting in late Q4 2021.