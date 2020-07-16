Hasbro Celebrates Mario’s Birthday With Themed Board Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 16, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Only the hardest core of Super Mario fans may realize that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the character. Nintendo and Hasbro have teamed up to celebrate that birthday with anniversary editions of the iconic Monopoly and Jenga board games that feature Super Mario.

Super Mario Celebration Edition of Monopoly will have players buying and selling famous locations from Mario games going back to 1985. The electronic component of the game looks like a question mark block that, in the original game, could give players power-ups and coins. In the board game, the description says that the block can “change a player’s luck.”

Super Mario Celebration Monopoly watches August 1 for $29.99. Perhaps the more interesting game is the Jenga: Super Mario game. Player’s have to race up the tower as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or as Toad to defeat Bowser. This game will also launch on August 1 for $20.

Nintendo Life reports the game description reads, “Spin the spinner to find out the next move: How many layers to climb, how many blocks to remove and stack, whether to collect coins, or whether the game will reverse directions. It’s a battle to the top as players move their own pegs up and their opponents’ pegs down, all while trying not to make the tower crash.”