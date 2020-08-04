Halo Master Chief Collection To Get Xbox And PC Cross-Play

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Aug 04, 2020 - 9:19 AM

One of the most anticipated games for computer gamers this year was the Halo The Master Chief Collection gaining new franchise entries. The developers behind the game have now announced the Master Chief Collection will get Xbox and PC cross-play this year.

One of the coolest things about this announcement is that 343 Industries is looking to bring cross-play keyboard and mouse support to Xbox and input-based matchmaking. That means console gamers who don’t want to compete against the PC elite with their mice and keyboards can stick to only playing against players who are using a game controller.

Support for cross-play and input-based matchmaking and server region selection is expected to launch at the same time. The game is also expected to get a custom game browser and mouse and keyboard support for the Xbox launching as a package at the same time reports Polygon.

It’s certainly good news that gamers on the PC and Xbox console gamers can play the game against each other. Xbox One players know that mouse keyboard support has been available since 2018 on a game-by-game basis, landing for Halo is a great addition. The Master Chief Collection on PC launch in 2019 and includes Reach, Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3. Halo 3: ODST is expected to land for the PC soon.