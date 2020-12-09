Halo Infinite Launch Set For Fall 2021

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 8:16 AM

343 Industries has made an announcement that will both annoy and excite Halo Infinite fans. The exciting part is that a launch date has been announced. The annoying part is the game won’t ship until the fall of 2021. That means there’s almost a year before the game lands. The game had originally been set to launch this holiday season.

Initially, Halo Infinite was going to be the flagship launch title for the Xbox Series X, but that didn’t happen. Halo Infinite will have a free to play multiplayer mode. 243 Industries has built some very cool video games over the years.

The next Halo game will launch very close to the 20th anniversary of 343 Industries studios. As for why the game was initially delayed, 343 was clear the art and visuals weren’t up to what they wanted for a Halo game.

343 Industries wrote in a blog post, “The primary goal for the Campaign demo in July was showing Halo Infinite gameplay for the first time. While that aspect generally landed as we wanted, the reality is that the art and visuals weren’t at the bar we hold for Halo – even in a work-in-progress state.

Much of the feedback we heard from the community aligned with our own views and work we were already committed to doing around things like indirect lighting, material response, foliage and tree rendering, clouds, level-of-detail transitions, and character fidelity. Still, the feedback was humbling, and it also pushed us to look at additional opportunities for improvement.”