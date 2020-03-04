Halo: Combat Evolved is Available on Steam

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Halo fans can now get Halo: Combat Evolved on the PC in the Master Chief Collection. This version is the new release that has upgraded the graphics courtesy of the 2011 Xbox Anniversary remake. The game features multiplayer matchmaking and other updates that come thanks to the Master Chief Collection.

This marks the second game in the Master Chief Collection the hit the PC with Halo: Reach having landed in December. Steam fans can buy the entire Master Chief Collection for $40 with individual titles costing $10. This version of Combat Evolved has an unlocked frame rate, FOV options, and supports up to 4K resolution.

One thing missing in the new version compared to the original is that there is no server browser, and there are no tools to help modders. However, Microsoft has no plans to try and block modders. 343 Industries has said that it has plans in the future to help empower the modding community reports PCGamer.

343 Industries senior producer Michael Fahrny wrote, “for modding, we’re very much still dipping our toes in the water. I have some long term goals to empower the modding community more than they already are, but I’m not quite ready to go into details yet on that.”