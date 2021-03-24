Half-Life Alyx Gets A Big Discount For Its First Birthday

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 24, 2021 - 9:19 AM

One of the more popular and memorable video games of 2020 for many gamers was Half-Life Alyx. The game proved so popular that it was nearly impossible to get your hands on a VR headset to enjoy the game in the months around its launch. The game is also incredibly popular because it was a prequel to the Half-Life game franchise, one of the most iconic games in history.

This week, Half-Life Alyx turned a year old and has a big discount on Steam for anyone who hasn’t purchased to enjoy. The 40 percent discount brings the price to buy the game via Steam to $36.

For any who somehow missed the game since it launched, Half-Life Alyx is set in City 17 before Gordon returns in the events taking place in Half-Life 2. Players take on the role of Alyx Vance, who takes on enemies and the environment using gravity gloves.

The game has full support for community-made mods, and there are plenty out there to choose from. The only caveat with purchasing the game is that you have to have a VR headset to enjoy it. The game isn’t playable without one.