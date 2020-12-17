Hades On Nintendo Switch Gains Cross Save Feature

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 8:16 AM

Some Nintendo Switch gamers may be familiar with the Indy action RPG Hades. The game has gained a new and very interesting feature on the Switch known as Cross Save. Previously, the only way to enable the Cross Save feature was to basically hack the game.

The studio has now officially rolled out the feature allowing you to transfer save files between the Switch and PC version of the game. Hades has been available on the PC since 2018, and there are undoubtedly some fans who would like to take the game with them on the road on the Switch.

Transferring data between the switch and PC only requires users to choose the Cross Save option in the game main menu and link the Steam or Epic account where the PC version of the game was purchased.

Once that is complete, users can upload safety data to whichever platform they feel like playing on. It would be great if one day, all games can have data saved between multiple platforms.