GTA Online Players Get Free In-Game Cash For Playing In May

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 04, 2020 - 8:44 AM

Gamers who enjoy GTA Online have good reason to play the game in May. During the month, Rockstar is offering some significant discounts on game items and is offering up free in-game money to spend on whatever you want. There is no catch for landing the free in-game loot.

All players need to do is play the game sometime in May. If you log in during the month, players will be given GTA$500,000. The money will be deposited into their Maze Bank Account within seven days. Once you get that free GTA$500,000, there are significant discounts on weapons and other items to spend it on.

Players will be able to get up to 40% off the Up-N-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and the Widowmaker. Nightclubs are also 40% off during May. Gamers can also get 3x GTA$ & RP on all Business Battles. The Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series prize purses are also doubled through Wednesday of this week.

Players will also be able to earn Double Rewards on all Special Cargo Sell missions through May 6. Other discounts can be had on the B-11 Strikeforce at 40% off. The Pegassi Oppressor is 35% off, and the Declasse Hotring Sabre is 60% off.