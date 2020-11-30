Grab A Solid Deal On A HP Omen Gaming Desktop

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Last Friday was Black Friday, which means today is Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is a good day to grab some discounts on all manner of items online. Anyone in the market for a new gaming PC will want to check out the HP Omen 30L GT13-0255st gaming desktop that’s available directly from HP with a substantial discount.

The machine typically sells for $1699.99 and is on sale for $1499.99 for starters. A discount code “10HOLIDAYGAMER2020” is also available that might even take more off the price. While the machine is completely customizable, standard specifications include Windows 10 home 64, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, eight gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 eight gigabyte graphics card.

That graphics card is hard to find right now, and they typically sell at inflated prices. Pricing on this desktop is hard to beat, and odds are buying the components individually would end up costing you more. The machine is liquid-cooled and uses all name brand components inside.

It can be customized with up to an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and additional storage and RAM. Check out the deal here.