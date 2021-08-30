GoPro 10 Camera Details Leak

By Shane McGlaun •

The current generation of the GoPro camera is the Hero 9, and it has been around for about a year. However, a new leak has surfaced, hinting at details of the next camera from the company called GoPro 10 Black. According to the leak, the camera will get an improved sensor, a new processor, and improved video stabilization.

The sensor used in the camera is a 23-megapixel unit, which is up a bit from the current camera that has a 20-megapixel sensor. The sensor also supports recording video in 5.3K resolution at 60 fps or 4K at 120 fps. In addition, GoPro 10 is also reported to support 2.7K at 240 fps making for high-quality slow-motion video.

One of the biggest changes is the new processor called the GP2. The camera also has HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization technology promising “gimbal-like stabilization.” The new camera will be able to live stream in full HD resolution.

Other features include waterproofing good for up to 10 meters and support for RAW photos, HDR, and more. On the outside, the new GoPro 10 Black looks almost identical to the existing model. However, it’s unclear exactly when the new camera will launch.