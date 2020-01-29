Google Translate App Will Transcribe and Translate Calls in Real-Time

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 8:28 AM

Google announced this week a very cool new addition to the Google Translation app that will land in the coming months. The app will gain the ability to transcribe and translate calls into a language that isn’t being spoken. Google is reportedly testing in several languages, including Spanish, German, and French.

The computing required to translate the conversations will happen on Google servers and not on the user’s device. That will turn off many concerned bout privacy and humans listening to their phone calls or reading transcripts.

The call translation feature could be useful to those who conduct business in multiple countries and may not speak the language. Having the ability to transcribe sales calls that are already in your language would be an excellent addition as well.

It’s unclear at this time if the translation feature will require human editing. At the same event, Google showed off other AI projects, including health initiatives and touch controls that work on fabric reports CNET.