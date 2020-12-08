Google Stadia Lets Everyone Stream To YouTube Directly

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Any gamers out there who have been thinking about becoming streamers should be thrilled to hear that Google Stadia will let all users live stream directly to YouTube starting today. When Stadia first launched, it and YouTube were supposed to work together seamlessly. That promise included the ability to instantly click an ad to play a game on YouTube and allow their viewers to instantly join their game.

The biggest promise was that creators could instantly live stream Stadia games to YouTube with the press of a button on the controller. The reality was none of those things were available at launch. That will change starting tomorrow when Stadia begins to allow all users to live stream directly to YouTube.

Reports indicate streamers will be required to give the stream a title and set up a couple of items. It’s unclear if streaming will support 4K resolution, which was originally promised. Gamers do have to be on the Stadia Pro subscription at $9.99 per month.

Lots of Stadia gamers will certainly leverage the new feature to stream Cyberpunk 2077 when it lands this week. Gamers can purchase Cyberpunk 2077 directly from Stadia and get free Stadia hardware for a limited time.