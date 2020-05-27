Google Stadia Gets New Games And 1440p Resolution

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Yesterday Google Stadia gave fans and subscribers an update about some new games and a new supported resolution. New games are available to purchase in the Stadia store this week, including Jotun: Valhalla Edition that allows players to “conquer a beautiful animated world on a journey to the gates of eternity.” Players will travel through Norse mythology on a mission to claim a place in the pantheon of heroes. The game is available for $14.99.

On June 16, The Elder Scrolls Online lands on Stadia Pro. The game will be free with Stadia Pro and offers the Morrowind Chapter as free content. One nice feature is that the game will launch with cross-play support with PC.

That means fans will be able to play with friends across Stadia and PC gamers and features cross-progression with PC so players can carry over their progress. PUBG Ranked Mode will land on Stadia bringing 64 total players, no Red Zones, and a focus on making the best loot more readily available. It will include no AI or bots in Ranked Mode play. The mode is offered at no additional cost and is available now.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion lands on Stadia bringing new characters, including Robocop. The full game, including the Aftermath expansion, is $59.99. The Crew 2 is now available for fans of driving and racing games. Perhaps the biggest change is that a new resolution option on Chrome is available with support for 1440p.