Google Stadia Expands to Non-Google Phones

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Google’s cloud-based game streaming platform has been around for a while. Stadia initially launched only supporting Google smartphones and hardware, but support has now expanded. Google has announced support for Samsung, Razer, and Asus smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10, and S20 devices now support Google Stadia. Both Razer Phone models support Stadia as does the Asus ROG Phone and Phone 2. These devices are in addition to the previously supported Google Pixel 2, 3, and 4.

In all, 21 Android devices support Google Stadia now. That’s still not a huge number of phones, but consider before the new devices only three supported Stadia. In addition to mobile devices, gamers can also play Stadia games using tablets, laptops, and desktop computers using the Chrome browser.

Stadia is supported on TVs using the Google Chromecast Ultra. Those who are already Stadia Pro members have a couple of free games they can enjoy this month, including Metro Exodus and Gylt. Those games are available until the end of the month reports IGN.