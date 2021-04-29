Google Now Shows COVID-19 Restrictions For Travel Searches

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 29, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Google has made some changes to the results it shows when a search is conducted related to travel. The new tools are intended to help people who are planning vacations after receiving their vaccinations by providing information related to COVID-19 at their destination. The data will be shown for any Google search for flight, hotel, or things to do.

Data offered will include any COVID-19 related travel advisories restrictions at the destination. Information is also provided on whether quarantine is required or if travelers have to show proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Google’s tools also allow users to receive updates on when restrictions are lifted or added for a destination. Updates offered are country-specific and within the US are specific to each state. Data can be found under the “explore” tab on the Google travel page. Once a destination is chosen, updated information about travel advisory and restrictions is provided as well.

With many parts of the country finally loosening pandemic restrictions, many people are looking forward to traveling in finally getting their lives back to normal. However, restrictions vary city by city and state by state, making Google’s new tools welcome by those planning to travel.