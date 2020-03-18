Google Debuts “Works With Chromebook” Certified Accessories Program

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Google has officially debuted a new program that aims to show Chromebook users which accessories will work with their machines. The program is called “works with Chromebook” and has an icon with the familiar chrome logo and the verbiage underneath.

Google says that users will begin to see the badge on certified accessories in the United States, Canada, and Japan. Google has tested all accessories that use the logo to ensure they comply with Chromebook compatibility standards. When users see the badge, they know that the product will work seamlessly with their Chromebook.

Google says that certified accessories will come from leading manufacturers, including AbleNet, Anker, Belkin, Brydge, Cable Matters, Elecom, Hyper, Kensington, Logitech, Plugable, Satechi, StarTech, and Targus. Accessories certified in the program will be available to purchase via Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart.com, and Bic Camera in Japan.

Google wrote, “A charger that gives you power when you need it, cables that ensure you can make important connections, a mouse that helps you work more efficiently—these accessories make it easier to work and play on your Chromebook. To help you find your next accessory, look for the Works With Chromebook logo on products in stores and online.”