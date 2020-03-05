Google Assistant Can Read Web Articles Out Loud

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 8:41 AM

Google has announced a new feature for the Google Assistant that aims at helping those with visual or reading difficulties read more comfortably. The Assistant can now read web articles out loud. To use the feature, all users need to do is say, “Hey Google, read it.”

Users can also say, “Hey Google, read this page. The browser will automatically scroll the page and highlight words as they are read aloud. Users have the option of choosing the reading speed and choosing from multiple voices.

Google says that the pages are read aloud in expressive and natural voices. They aim to use the same intonation and rhythm that you would use yourself if you read aloud. Assistant can also read content that isn’t in your language.

It will read content on the page in one of 42 languages. The translation menu can be used to select the desired language, and pages are then translated automatically. Google says that it hopes the new experience removes language barriers.