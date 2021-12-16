GMC’s Electric Sierra Denali Teaser Video Goes Live

By Shane McGlaun •

GMC has published a new video teasing a brand-new electric pickup that will wear the Sierra Denali name when it debuts next year. The teaser gives up no hard details about the truck, so power, driving range, and cost are a mystery.

Presumably, it’s rolling on the same platform as the Hummer EV, although we would also assume it will have less power and be considerably cheaper than the hummer, which can top $100,000. Since GMC has confirmed it will be available in Denali trim, it will certainly be expensive.

The video, which can be seen below, shows the front end of the truck and is called “Shock and Awe.” The video shows a darkened front end of the truck and the light sequence that happens when the vehicle starts.

Presumably, the grille lighting comes on when the vehicle is started, and each letter in the GMC logo glows individually. After that, the upside-down “L” headlights at each corner go from dark to glowing progressively from the bottom up. It’s very attractive, and we can’t wait to hear more details on the truck next year.