GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Is A Heavily Accessorized Concept Truck

By Shane McGlaun •

GMC has built a new concept truck that it calls the GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX. The truck is completely outfitted to take a driver and passenger into the wilds to spend an extended period of time.

Overlanding is a popular off-road pastime that involves traveling and camping wherever the road or trail might take you. GMC outfitted the truck with numerous modifications to perform off-road and provide the equipment needed to be self-contained. GMC started with a factory suspension lift with Multimatic DSSV dampers and cast-iron control arms.

The truck has a heavy-duty front bumper with a winch. There’s also a pop-up tent on the roof, a full kitchen, and plenty of storage in the truck’s bed. Power comes from a standard 3.6-liter GMC V-6 engine.

The engine is fitted with a snorkel intake allowing it to go through deeper water safely. The truck has 10 inches of ground clearance, thanks in part to the suspension lift and 33-inch mud-terrain tires. This is a concept that someone could almost exactly re-create if they were so inclined.