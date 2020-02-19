Glorious Model D Lightweight Gaming Mouse Review

Posted by Sean Sinha | Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 8:25 AM

Glorious Model D Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Since their inception just a few short years ago, Glorious PC Gaming Race has garnered quite a bit of attention for producing quality products designed for PC gaming enthusiasts. Starting with simple stuff like mouse pads and wrist rests, Glorious later moved onto making mechanical keyboards and last year they released their first mouse, the Model O. Tapping into the lightweight, honeycomb shell mouse craze that companies like CoolerMaster and FinalMouse also embraced, the Model O was a small mouse that featured a very familiar shape, a Pixart 3360 sensor and Omron main switches. Gamers would grow to love the Model O for being lightweight and comfortable at just 67 grams, while having excellent tracking capability. While the Model O wasn’t without its flaws, the general consensus has been that it is a solid product, especially given that it is the first mouse that Glorious produced.

Taking what they learned with the Model O, Glorious recently released the next mouse in their O.D.I.N. lineup, the Model D. The Model D is larger than the Model O and has a shape that is very similar to the Logitech G403 and Zowie EC1, though different from both in a few ways. Glorious stuck with the trusted Pixart 3360 sensor on the Model D and was able to keep the weight at a svelte 67 or 68 grams, depending on if you get the matte or glossy version. Rather than go with the Omron 50 Million click switches found on many popular mice these days, Glorious outfits the Model D with Omron 20 Million click switches, which are tried and true. Each side of the Model D is flanked with RGB strips, while the scroll wheel is also illuminated. Glorious shows that they know what details matter most to enthusiasts, as they include a top notch braided cable and mouse feet with each Model D.

The Glorious Model D is available in white or black, with matte or glossy finishes available for either color. My personal choice is a matte finish, as my hands due to perspire a bit during gaming and a matte finish will help with grip in these scenarios, whereas a glossy grip would be more suited to those with dry hands. The choice of finish will affect weight, with the glossy finish adding a gram to the 67 gram weight of the matte finish. Kudos to Glorious for making the Model D available in color and finish configurations that will suit a wide variety of gamers. I personally don’t like a glossy finish on my mice, while I have friends who prefer it.

Glorious Model D Tech Specs

Sensor Pixart® PMW-3360 Sensor

Switch Type (Main) Omron® Mechanical Rated For 20 Million Clicks

Number of Buttons 6

Max Tracking Speed 250+ IPS

Acceleration: 50G

Max DPI 12,000

Polling Rate 1000hz (1ms)

Lift off Distance ~0.7mm

Cable Type Ascended Cord (ultra-flexible)

Connector USB 2.0

Cable Length 2 m / 6.5 ft

Mouse Feet Type G-Skates Premium Mouse Feet

Mouse Feet Thickness 0.81mm

Dedicated DPI indicator? Yes, on bottom of mouse

Default DPI Settings 400 (yellow), 800 (blue), 1600 (red), 3200 (green)

Remappable DPI Yes (requires software)

LED Color 16.8 million color RGB (8 effects)

LED adjustable without software? Yes

LED can be disabled? Yes

OS Windows, Mac, and Linux. USB port required

Software Optional (for more settings and options)

Software Compatibility Windows (7 or newer)

Warranty 2 years The Model D is covered by a two year warranty through Glorious PC Gaming Race when the mouse has been purchased from the company directly, or through an official reseller or distributor. Glorious PC Gaming Race is a Texas-based company and has US-based customer service. I haven’t had personal experience with the Glorious tech support or customer service teams, so I can’t speak on the level of quality available. I have purchased products directly from Glorious in the past and they have always arrived quickly and without issue, with their mouse pads and wrist rests being quality products that have stood up to years of use. The packaging for the Model D is top notch and shows that Glorious, a relative newcomer to producing peripherals, knows how to design quality packaging for their products. The packaging is simple, with the Glorious PC Gaming Race on the upper right hand side and the Model D name printed in a silver stamp. A 68 Gram weight sticker with the color and finish of the mouse is affixed to the box, a clever solution that allows Glorious to use on box with their four different models of the Model D. The rear of the Model D box has dimensions, information on the switches, the sensor type, cable, mouse feet and more. A paragraph of text explaining the Model D and its concept is printed up on the rear left of the box. Even though they do most of their sales online, Glorious has made sure to include more than enough information to help a consumer know exactly what they are buying if they pick up the Model D on a store shelf. The use of reflective foil stamp printing for the graphic of the mouse was a good one, as the mouse outline looks really clean and gives off a nice reflection in the light. Then again, this is just packaging and won’t affect how the mouse works, at all. Glorious actually updated their box to give the cable more room so it doesn’t kink, an issue they had with the Model O that led to faulty cables causing the mouse to randomly disconnect from systems. The Model D arrived in its package free of damage. Holy accessories, Batman! Glorious PC Gaming Race knows how to make an impression when it comes to the extras they include with their Model D. Not one, but two Glorious PC Gaming Race stickers are included. Also included are additional G-Skates PTFE mouse feet, a nice and unexpected extra for a mouse that only retails for $49.99. A single page illustrated quick start guide is also included with the Model D, along with additional product pamphlets and a cardboard insert with a message from the founder of Glorious, Mohammad Shazim. This touch felt very similar to what I’ve seen from Razer, with the small insert with a message from their CEO. Let’s take a closer look at the Model D on the next page.