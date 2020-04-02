Gigabyte Launches New Gaming And Content Creator Notebooks

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Gigabyte has announced that it is launching the latest version of its gaming and content creator notebooks. The line includes the Aorus series of professional gaming notebooks and the AERO notebooks for content creators. Gigabyte says that it’s the first in the industry to launch ultra-performance notebooks using the 10th generation Intel Core i9/i7 H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs.

The notebooks are tailored to the requirements of professional gamers with mechanical keyboards, 240Hz refresh rate displays, and enhance cooling technology. The gaming line includes AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G, and AORUS 15G. The machines use overclockable Intel Core i9-10980HK, Intel Core i7-10875H, and Intel Core i7-10750H.

The mechanical keyboard will be one of the features the minivans like the most. The keyboard uses mechanical switches from OMRON. The AERO model notebooks include the 15″ AERO 15 OLED (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400), AERO 15, 17″ AERO 17 HDR (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400) and AERO 17.

Those machines are feature displays that show accurate colors and a multitude of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, and UHS-II SD card reader. The notebooks also have 144Hz refresh rates. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced at this time.