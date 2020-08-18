Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends Online Cooperative Multiplayer Mode Announced

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Aug 18, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Details of the new multiplayer mode for the popular game Ghost of Tsushima have been officially announced. The new online cooperative multiplayer mode will be a free download for the game owners on the PS4 later this year. Legends is a new experience and is a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey.

The new mode focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima. While the main game is a single-player campaign that focuses on open world and exploring, Legends is a “haunting and fantastical” realm with locations inspired by Japanese folktales and mythology.

It focuses on cooperative combat and action. Sucker Punch Productions senior game designer Darren Bridges wrote, “We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future.”

Legends requires two players to play a series of cooperative Story missions that escalate in difficulty. The missions build on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign with new magical twists that require synchronization with the partner. Four players will be able to take on wave-based survival missions fighting groups of the toughest enemies around. There is also a four-player Raid mission coming shortly after the launch of the multiplayer game.