Genesis Prices Up The 2022 GV70 SUV Range

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 25, 2021 - 8:17 AM

Anyone in the market for a new SUV that leans towards the luxury side of things with decent performance to boot might want to check out the 2022 Genesis GV70. A while back, details of the SUV were revealed, but one key factoid that we didn’t know was how much the SUV would cost. Genesis has announced that the GV70 2.5T AWD Standard will start at $41,000 plus the $1045 freight charge.

For the money, buyers get standard all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter in-line turbo four-cylinder producing 300 horsepower and 311 pound-foot of torque. Power goes to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters behind the wheel. Genesis fits the SUV with a full suite of driver assistance and safety technologies, including Highway Driving Assist, among others.

There are multiple trim levels available within the GV70 range, starting at $1000 and going up to $52,750. The other option is the 3.5-liter twin-turbo-powered GV70, starting at $52,600 and going up to $62,500. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-foot of torque.

Twin-turbo versions also include electronically controlled suspension and panoramic moon roofs along with real leather seating surfaces. All versions of the GV70 feature the Genesis Service Valet offering complimentary scheduled maintenance and at-home pickup for three years or 36,000 miles.