Genesis GV60 EV Cuts The Cord

Smartphone users who have transitioned from using a cable to charge their device to using wireless chargers know how convenient it is to ditch cables. One of the reasons people often cite for not adopting electric vehicles is the need to plug them into the charger at night. Automaker Genesis has announced that it will bring an electric vehicle to the US next year that will ditch the need to use a cable.

The Genesis GV60 electric vehicle will have an optional wireless charging feature that will allow owners to charge the vehicle by simply parking over a wireless charging mat. According to a report, the wireless charging feature will need six hours to completely top the battery off.

That makes it faster than some normal wired chargers that take as much as ten hours to charge the vehicle completely. The vehicle will still have its wired charger option for charging on the go.

For now, there are some mysteries about the vehicle and its wireless charging option. Namely, pricing information isn’t offered. However, we do know it’s estimated to get about 270 miles on a charge.