GeForce 451.48 Drivers Bring DX12 Ultimate Support

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 1:33 PM

Today NVIDIA released Game Ready Driver and Studio Driver Version 451.48. With this driver comes full support for the Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate feature stack on GeForce RTX cards running Windows 10 v2004 or newer. New features include: DirectX RayTracing (DXR), variable rate shading (VRS), mesh shaders and sampler feedback!

The updated drivers make NVIDIA RTX GPUs the first and only with support for DX12 Ultimate in hardware! In addition to introducing support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update also added a new feature called Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. This new feature allows the video card to directly manage its own memory and potentially improve performance and reduce latency. NVIDIA is also the only GPU manufacturer to support hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling with a public driver.

To enable hardware scheduling, you can open “Graphics Settings: Change Default Graphics Settings”. Simply toggle the feature on and restart the system and you’ll reap the full benefits of the feature.

It also brings Vulkan 1.2 support to GeForce and Titan GPUs for the very first time! You can download the new GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL driver through GeForce Experience or directly from NVIDIA.