GeForce 445.75 Video Card Drivers Released Ahead of Half-Life: Alyx Release

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Today NVIDIA released a new GeForce Game Ready driver that gets VR fans Game Ready for the highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx. This driver also enables a new version of NVIDIA DLSS in MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Control. It also provides the best experience for gamers playing Resident Evil 3 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

NVIDIA released a video covering DLSS 2.0 this morning that includes side by side video of MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries. Who said you can’t have high performance and good image quality at the same time? DLSS has improved greatly since it was introduced and DLSS 2.0 is an impressive setting that improves the quality and boosts performance when enabled! The video shows NVIDIA was able to get a noticeable quality improvement with DLSS 2.0 enabled (quality mode) while getting a solid 20-30 FPS performance improvement on an RTX 2060 graphics card. MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries also looks really good in the video!

We can’t wait for DLSS 2.0 to be included on more game titles as the DLSS enabled screen captures clearly look better than the non-DLSS one. DLSS 2.0 is a new and improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, sharp images for your games. It gives you the performance headroom to maximize quality settings and increase output resolution. Well played, NVIDIA.

A HUGE thank you to the hundreds involved in getting today's Game Ready Driver out on time. Given office closures, WFH, & endless list of constraints the team cut no corners on quality (WHQL-certified!) and delivered a packed Game Ready Driver to gamers when they needed it most! — Sean Pelletier (@PellyNV) March 23, 2020

We’d also like to thank NVIDIA for continuing to release WHQL-certified drivers during the global COVID-19 pandemic where most people are confined to their homes. Sean Pelletier, NVIDIA Senior Product Manager – GeForce Software, noted that hundreds of NVIDIA employees contributed to the driver release with many working from home. The fact that companies like NVIDIA are able to continue to release drivers with closed offices and many working from home is truly impressive.