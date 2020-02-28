GameStop Shares Alleged PS5 Specifications

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 9:55 AM

GameStop has leaked alleged PS5 specifications, and the console sounds very interesting. It appears that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have similar specifications. The leaked specs for the PS5 that were on GameStop’s pre-registration page.

The listed specifications included:

Full 8K TV support

Bespoke 8-core AMD chipset

3D Audio

Built-for-purpose SSD storage

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games/PSVR hardware

Ray tracing capabilities

One thing that has bothers some users is the indication that the PS5 might not support games older than the PS4. For gamers who have been on the platform for a long time, the lack of support for PS2 and PS3 games could be an issue. We’ll have to wait for official specifications to be sure.

As for the unnamed bespoke AMD chipset, indications are that the GPU performs at 9.2 teraflops, which is lower than the Xbox Series X and Google Stadia reports Windows Central. The SSD will be great for load times, and overall, the next generation of consoles is shaping up nicely.