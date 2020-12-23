GameStop Is Giving Gamers Refunds On Cyberpunk 2077

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 8:19 AM

The blows keep falling on CD Projekt Red after it launched Cyberpunk 2077, with the game clearly not ready to be launched. Cyberpunk 2077 has been pulled from the PlayStation Store, and several retailers are offering refunds. The latest major retailer to jump on the bandwagon is GameStop.

A report has surfaced the claims GameStop is telling workers in its locations around the United States to accept all returns of Cyberpunk 2077. The game is reportedly being labeled as defective before it’s returned to GameStop warehouses.

A memo from GameStop reportedly told workers to take the game back even if it had been opened. Taking a game back after it’s been opened and played is a rarity, particularly for GameStop. One caveat is that GameStop is only offering 30 days for the refund window.

Anyone unhappy with Cyberpunk 2077 who keeps it longer than a month is stuck with the game. The reports indicate that workers at the developer are angry over how they were treated, and the plummet company stock has seen in the wake of launching such a botched game.