Gamers Can Ask For A Refund On Cyberpunk 2077

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:33 AM

One of the most anticipated video game launches of 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077. The game’s launch hasn’t gone as smoothly as developer CD Projekt Red hoped-for as the game launched with numerous bugs and issues. Disappointed players have flooded the Internet with bad reviews and anger over how buggy the game is at launch.

Gamers on consoles have also received an apology from the developer for not spending time to make the gameplay better on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Devs promised to fix the biggest problems with a series of patches to be released over the coming months. There is good news for those who purchased the game and have no interest in waiting for issues to be fixed after launch.

CD Projekt Red has announced that anyone who doesn’t want to wait for issues to be repaired can get a refund on the game. For those who want to hang on a bit longer, the first round of updates is promised in the next seven days, and future updates will be launched when they’re available.

After the holidays, devs will launch a patch in January, with another patch launching in February. Developers promise those two patches should fix the most prominent problems on last-generation consoles. It remains a mystery to us how developers can launch video games with such obvious and glaring issues and expect gamers to be happy.