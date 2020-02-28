Galaxy S20 Sales Down by Half Compared To S10

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 8:55 AM

Things aren’t going well for Samsung and its new line of S20 smartphones that launched not long ago. The problem the smartphone maker is having is that sales are down significantly. Reports from Korea indicate that sales for the Samsung Galaxy S20 line of smartphones were down by 50 percent compared to sales of the Galaxy S10 during the same timeframe.

Numbers from Korea indicate that 70,800 Galaxy S20 devices were sold on its first day of availability in Korea compared to 140,000 units of the S10. The Galaxy Note 10 sold 220,000 units on its first day of availability. That shows a significant decline in sales compared to the last generation of smartphones.

It’s unclear what has caused the slow sales at this point. The general assumption is that it has to do with price. The S20 line can cost as much as $1,600. Prices for new smartphones continue to soar, and consumers aren’t upgrading as quickly as they were in the past.

There’s also speculation that coronavirus may be keeping buyers inside. Other indications are that sales were impacted because of the lack of discounts for new phones reports PocketNow. Many smartphone fans are hoping Samsung and others learn a lesson in pricing devices so high.