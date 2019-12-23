Galaxy S11 Rumors Hint at Impressive Specs

Rumors are going around about the upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphone from Samsung. If the rumors prove to be true, the device will be a powerhouse. The smartphone is expected to be the first 5G device from Samsung that delivers on the 5G promise.

The S11 family is rumored to include the S11, S11 Plus, and S11 Pro. Screens are rumored to be 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch for the S11, 6.7-inch for the S11 Plus, and 6.9-inch for the S11 Pro. All of the devices are tipped for curved sides.

As for the launch, that is pegged at February 11 or 18 with a MWC 2020 debut. It’s expected to look like a cross between Note 10 and S10. The devices are tipped for the Exynos 990 5G processor and that it is determined to use a Snapdragon 865 CPU.

Other tidbits include a 108MP camera, periscope lens, and 5X optical zoom. The camera array will have a 108MP main camera and a single punch-hold front-facing camera. The Pro will have a time-of-flight sensor reports CNET.