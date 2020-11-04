Friday The 13th: The Game Dedicated Servers To Shut Down

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 9:06 AM

Game publisher Gun Media has announced that dedicated servers and official updates for the aging video game Friday the 13th: The Game are being shuttered. The closing of the servers come nearly four years after the game launched. Fans of the game will still be able to play in private matches and hosted public matches.

“The team at Gun wants to thank each and every player and fan that has made Friday the 13th: The Game what it is today. We know this news is hard to hear, despite being inevitable. We appreciate each and every one of you,” the studio wrote on its official forums.

The decommissioning of the servers will happen in the upcoming patch that rolls out this month. The company notes that the Database Servers will stay active and continue to house clear progression and unlocks. The November patch will be the final patch for the game.

Developers are working on fixes for a long list of player issues for the final patch, and the community will be given patch release notes in the week before the patch goes live. The official game forums will be archived in a locked state allowing information to be referenced.