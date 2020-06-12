Free Play Days For Soulcalibur VI, Rainbow Six Siege, and Dead By Daylight Underway

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Gamers out there wondering what they’re going to do all weekend have a weekend of Free Play Days with a trio of very cool video games to try out through midnight on Sunday, June 14. Free games include Soulcalibur VI, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Dead by Daylight: Special Edition. The games can be installed directly from the Xbox.com.

The free weekend is available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Players need to be signed in to see the option to install games with their Xbox Live Gold membership. Games can be downloaded from the Gold member area on the home dashboard for the Xbox One.

After the free weekend, if players want to continue playing any of the three games, there are massive discounts. The discounts include:

Soulcalibur VI

Standard Edition ($59.99 SRP) at 75% off: $14.99

Deluxe Edition ($89.99 SRP) at 75% off: $22.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Deluxe Edition ($39.99 SRP) at 75% off: $9.99

Gold Edition ($64.99 SRP) at 55% off: $29.24

Ultimate Edition ($99.99 SRP) at 55% off: $44.99

Siege & Breakpoint Bundle ($89.99 SRP) at 70% off: $26.99

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition