Foxconn Eyes Shifting Some Apple Production To Vietnam

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 7:54 AM

A new report has surfaced that says Apple has requested that Foxconn move some of its Apple production out of China and into Vietnam. Apple and Foxconn are extremely connected as the latter builds most of the hardware for the former. Apple designs its products but doesn’t produce any of them.

Foxconn is based in Taiwan and is the main Apple production partner, and Apple is the company’s main client. Foxconn currently constructs between 60 and 70 percent of all iPhone models made, the top seller for Apple. Apple has worked to diversify its supply chain by working with other manufacturing companies and by trying to manufacture products in different countries.

Apple doesn’t want some sort of fallout between China and the United States to prevent it from building and selling its products. Apple reportedly asked Foxconn to move some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam, with a line reportedly opening in the first half of 2021.

Foxconn also builds iPhone 11 devices in a facility in India. Other Apple build partners operate facilities in India and Brazil.