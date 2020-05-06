Forza Street Lands On iOS And Android

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 06, 2020 - 8:40 AM

Fans of racing games who enjoy playing on the Xbox game console will be familiar with the Forza franchise. The racing game franchise has been around for a long time on the Xbox family of game consoles and is now making its first appearance on mobile platforms. Microsoft has launched a new game called Forza Street that’s available for both Android and iOS.

The game allows players to unlock cars by racing, a mechanic common to the Forza franchise. Microsoft intends to launch new content at weekly intervals, including events, stories, and challenges. Gamers enjoying Forza Street on a Samsung Galaxy S20 will get two free cars, including a 2015 Ford Mustang GT and a 2015 C7 Corvette Z06.

To get both of those free cars fans have to download the game through the Galaxy Store between now and February 6, 2021. Gamers on older Samsung phones will reportedly get the 2015 Mustang GT free reports TechRadar.

Fans who download the game on the iPhone, or other Android devices don’t get any free cars. One nice feature for gamers using smartphones with 120Hz displays is that Forza Street supports that refresh rate. The game does support both single and multiplayer and offers in-app purchases.