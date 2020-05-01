Fortnite World Cup 2020 Has Been Canceled

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 01, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Epic Games is the latest major game publisher to change its calendar of online esports events. The promise had been made last month that an update would be offered on the 2020 competitive roadmap for Fortnite this month. That update has been made.

All Fortnite competitions will be held online. However, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup event held in 2020. The reason an online World Cup event won’t happen is cited as the limitations of cross-region online competition. The company is “hopeful” Fortnite World Cup will return in 2021.

The organizers did say that they will be focusing on FNCS, including official broadcasts and Cash Cups reports Engadget. Third-party events will get support but must be online only until further notice. Many fans will be disappointed in the change as the Fortnite World Cup is the premier event for the entire league.

At least competitive gamers will get to participate in the online events that will be held. The coronavirus pandemic has hit esports and other live sporting events very hard. Interestingly, some motorsports have gone online in an effort to keep fans engaged. NASCAR held online racing events as did other motorsports leagues.