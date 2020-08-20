Fortnite Season 4 Rumor Suggests Major Marvel Crossover

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Aug 20, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games available anywhere and fans are looking forward to seeing what Chapter 2, Season 4 has to offer. New rumors are going around that claims season 4 will be heavily Marvel superhero-themed.

The rumor comes after some players have reportedly encountered a Thor/Galactus comic in the game that isn’t supposed to be live yet. Other reports have claimed there is an audio file that looks like Galactus when it’s put through a Spectrograph.

Marvel crossovers with Fortnite are nothing new. A Captain America skin was offered on July 4th, and Thor’s Bifrost was teased in the trailer going with the reveal of that skin. The leak claims that for certain Thor and his hammer will be cosmetics.

Other rumors suggest that a Wolverine skin complete with a claw pickax will be available as the secret skin for the season reports Forbes. Fortnite and Marvel fans should be very excited about these rumors.