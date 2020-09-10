Fortnite Nintendo Switch Announced For Europe

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 9:22 AM

Nintendo is launching a new Fortnite-themed Switch console next month in Europe. The special bundle will ship with yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers. The blue controller has a Battle Bus etched around the home button.

The special bundle has well-known Fortnite skins etched on the dock in black. The console itself also has Fortnite characters on its back. Along with the unique design, the video game is preinstalled on the Switch and includes 2000 V-Bucks.

Buyers also get some exclusive cosmetic items. Reports indicate that the special bundle will launch on October 30 in Europe and November 6 in Australia and New Zealand. There is no indication of when or if the console might launch in the United States.

With Apple and Epic embroiled in a legal battle that has seen Fortnite booted from the App Store, there could be lots of gamers looking for a way to play Fortnite on the go this holiday season. Considering the raging popularity of Fortnite, we’d expect Nintendo would want to launch this bundle in the US as well. We hope that announcement comes soon.