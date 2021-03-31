Fortnite Gets GPU And Resolution Upgrades On The Switch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 31, 2021 - 8:29 AM

Fortnite gamers who enjoy playing the game on the go on their Nintendo Switch have a new update that will improve the console’s performance. The update started rolling out on March 30 and improved GPU performance and provided a resolution boost on the Switch game console. The update brings significantly improved resolution in handheld and docked modes.

Improved resolution means images that are less blurry with no resulting performance loss. The update also makes frame rates more consistent with fewer hitches for a smoother gaming experience overall. After the update, the resolution in handheld mode is 1170×660, and in docked mode, the resolution is 1560×880.

The upgraded resolutions represented a 38 percent increase in pixels for handheld mode. Switch players will also save about 140 megabytes of storage space with the update.

Epic Games wrote, “Fortnite on Switch will still use dynamic resolution when needed to ensure a consistent framerate, but this will occur less frequently, and overall resolution will be significantly higher.”