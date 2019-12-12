Fortnite Gains Local Split-Screen for Xbox and PS4

Fortnite has been updated with a new feature that fans of playing with friends locally will really appreciate. The game has gained local split-screen co-op mode. This mode allows two players to team up in a match on an Xbox One or PS4 game console.

The mode is limited to Duos and Squads, so your friend seeing your screen won’t make it easier for them to find you and take you out in a match. Epic says that it will continue to improve the feature. The only real caveat here is that players have to split the screen real estate reports The Verge.

That might not be such a big deal on a big TV screen, but those using a smaller PC monitor or TV screen may find that an issue. A single console supports the side-by-side gameplay, and the feature will be a good way for siblings or others to play at the same time.

Split-screen play is rare today, so it’s nice to see a high profile game like Fortnite gain the feature. Perhaps if popular, we will see split-screen turn-up elsewhere.